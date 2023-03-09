Open in App
San Francisco, CA
KCBS News Radio

Yosemite postpones reopening amid inundation of snow

By Kris AnkarloEdie Frederick,

3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Crews are working hard to reopen Yosemite National Park , as deep snow has brought down multiple buildings and buried a majority of the park.

This season will forever be etched into the lore of the Yosemite Valley. 15 of the tent cabins in Curry Village — which are usually available to rent during the winter — have collapsed under the massive weight of snow. "They're canvas and wood and so there's a huge snow load," Park Ranger Scott Gediman told KCBS Radio.

Gediman said there's also concerns for buildings and homes where park staff live, some of which are 100 years old. "Even the newer ones, when they're built, the area of course snow is expected here in the Sierra Nevada region, but it's just a volume of snow and just the amount that is really something," he explained.

The park has been closed since Feb. 25 and has received up to 15 feet of snow in some areas. The plan was to reopen Monday, but now there's more weather blowing in. "We're just going to see the impact and evaluate things over the weekend," he said.

Gediman has been at the park for 27 years, but has never seen a winter season like this. "It's always real quiet when there's no visitors there and of course it's different, but for this one, what’s really been sticking with me and I love to tell, is just the collaboration and sense of community," he said.

