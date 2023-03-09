Open in App
Lucedale, MS
WKRG News 5

Good Ole Days Festival returns to Lucedale this weekend

By Cory Johnson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZzOQ_0lDbVyVl00

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Part of Lucedale will take a step back in time this weekend with the return of the 12th Annual Good Ole Days Festival.

The festival will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, at L.C. Hatcher Elementary School on Church Street.

Highlights of the event include a display of antique tractors and engines, food vendors, arts and crafts stands, petting zoo of farm animals and music.

For the first time in the past few years, some George County students are scheduled to take field trips to the festival on Friday.

“We want field trips. We want kids to come out and people asking us questions about our tractors, our engines. This equipment is long gone. It’s irreplaceable, all the 40s and 50s models,” Clark said.

Saturday will feature a number of contests, including:

  • A skillet toss for women at 10 a.m.
  • Prettiest rooster and pair of hens contests at 10:30 a.m.
  • Campfire cooking and great pig chase competitions to follow.

Girl Scouts will be handing out free boxes of cookies to first responders starting at 8 a.m and a devotional is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

George County Schools exploring July school start, quarterly breaks in 2024

The event also provides educational opportunities like a workshop on the benefits of and what to look for in purchasing local meat at 10 a.m. Saturday and a session on planting local gardens at 10:30 a.m.

“We started those last year and a lot of people were interested in learning that sort of thing. There’s a generation here that got lost and so folks don’t know how to do it,” said organizer Danny Clark. “But there’s a lot of people that want to get back to raising their own food.”

The festival typically attracts displays from four to five states. Admission to the event is free.

