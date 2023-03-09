Open in App
Washington, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Washington City Council to vote on T-Mobile cell tower agreement extension

By Brandon Tester,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2as5Jn_0lDbVOAx00

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington City Council will vote Monday on an amendment to allow T-Mobile to maintain its existing cell tower on the city’s Third Street elevated water tank.

The current water tower option and lease agreement between the city and T-Mobile has been in place since October 1999. It is set to expire on Oct. 31, 2024.

The amendment to be voted on Monday would extend the agreement for five consecutive five-year terms, effective once the current agreement term expires in 2024.

At the start of the first renewal term, T-Mobile will pay the city $2,212.50 per month. That rate will increase 15% each renewal term.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Area Death Notices - March 7, 8 & 9
Morehead City, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Duke Energy Progress proposed rate increases, NCUC conducts public hearings
New Bern, NC17 hours ago
City council approves list of properties available for bid
Kinston, NC3 days ago
NC General Assembly funding helps for affordable housing project in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
One lottery player in the East wins $1.1 million on a Fast Play ticket
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Questions surround ENC town's mixed drink referendum
Pink Hill, NC3 days ago
Lucky person in Carteret County wins $1.1 million jackpot, largest in Fast Play history
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
Open house allows people to see life of New Bern firefighter
New Bern, NC1 day ago
NC winner takes home $1M jackpot
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
Grant allows Parker Byrd to get prosthetic
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Morehead City fire involved railroad ties, officials say
Morehead City, NC4 days ago
Kinston mayor reappointed to state commission
Kinston, NC3 days ago
Retired Marine runs for veteran mental health
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Smith, former NC rep for Sampson, to run for Goldsboro mayor
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
Women-owned businesses get spotlight in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC2 days ago
Human trafficking nonprofit brings resources to ENC
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Rail staging area catches fire in Morehead City
Morehead City, NC5 days ago
4 adults, 5 children displaced in Goldsboro fire, officials say
Goldsboro, NC3 hours ago
Pastor files lawsuit after serving false sentence
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Social worker charged after taking weed
Plymouth, NC5 days ago
Juvenile hit by vehicle, killed while crossing busy ENC intersection
Greenville, NC3 days ago
Greenville pedestrians express safety concerns after a 9 year old was struck by a car and killed
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Snow Hill man sentenced to prison for role in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Snow Hill, NC4 days ago
Second teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Ahoskie: Police
Ahoskie, NC3 days ago
Havelock man charged with larceny, storage unit break-in
Havelock, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy