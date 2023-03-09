Washington City Council to vote on T-Mobile cell tower agreement extension

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington City Council will vote Monday on an amendment to allow T-Mobile to maintain its existing cell tower on the city’s Third Street elevated water tank.

The current water tower option and lease agreement between the city and T-Mobile has been in place since October 1999. It is set to expire on Oct. 31, 2024.

The amendment to be voted on Monday would extend the agreement for five consecutive five-year terms, effective once the current agreement term expires in 2024.

At the start of the first renewal term, T-Mobile will pay the city $2,212.50 per month. That rate will increase 15% each renewal term.

