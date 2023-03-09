Proposed changes to Oregon's 25-year-old Death with Dignity Act could expand access

What the bill does:

Oregon Senate Bill 891 proposes several changes to the state’s Death with Dignity Act:

Allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners to also prescribe the medication.

Repeal the residency requirement so people living out-of-state could travel to Oregon to die.

Allow providers to deliver the prescription to pharmacists electronically.

Reduce the waiting period from 15 days to 48 hours after a patient makes a first oral request for medication.

Allow electronic filing of certain reports.

Remove the requirement that one witness not be an employee, operator or owner of the health care facility where the terminally ill person is a patient or resident.

The backstory:

Oregon in 1997 became the first to legalize Death with Dignity, physician-assisted dying for people with terminal illnesses.

Since then, nine states have followed and seven others are considering it.

It allows people with terminal illnesses to end their lives through the self-administration of medication prescribed by a physician for that purpose.

But the steps to participate can be cumbersome.

Participants must be diagnosed with a terminal illness by two doctors, meaning the doctors believe the illness would end their life in six months or less. The physician must wait 15 days after the first oral request before writing the prescription, unless the patient will die within the waiting period and the patient has made a second request orally or in writing.

The dying person must be an Oregon resident, considered mentally capable of making their own health care decisions and physically capable of taking the medication.

Not everyone who gets the prescription uses it.

As of January 2022, 3,280 people had received prescriptions since the law passed and 2,159 people, or 66%, died from ingesting them.

In a March 2022 settlement agreement, the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Medical Board and Multnomah County District Attorney's Office agreed not to enforce the residency requirement for physicians assisting Death with Dignity patients after a lawsuit filed in federal court challenged the law’s residency requirement.

Who's behind it:

The Senate Committee On Judiciary introduced the bill. That committee is chaired by Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene. Sen. Kim Thatcher, D-Keizer, is the vice chair.

Where it is in the legislative process:

A public hearing was held March 6.

Supporters of the bill included End of Life Choices Oregon and the Oregon Department of Justice. Opponents included Oregon Right to Life and Physicians for Compassionate Care Education Foundation.

People who testified in favor said the original measure is out of date.

Kimberly McCullough, legislative director of the Oregon Department of Justice, submitted testimony that said all qualified patients should be able to access medical aid in dying “irrespective of where they reside.”

Those who testified against the bill shared concerns that the proposed modifications would undermine the safeguards Oregonians originally voted for and potentially allow mental illness or expenses to motivate people to end their life.

The bill is not yet scheduled for a Senate vote.

