Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
WWD

Marsai Martin Brings Ethereal Glamour in Floral Dress to Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

By Kristopher Fraser,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R58vu_0lDbPReK00

Marsai Martin arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, wearing an ethereal floral dress.

Attending the Valentino Show with Nicole Ari Parker

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a white floral print minidress with statement tulle sleeves creating an angelic-like appearance. Martin coordinated the dress with pointed-toe white pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abj5j_0lDbPReK00
Marsai Martin at the Essence 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

Martin is best known for her role in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” which ran from 2014 to 2022. The show had its series finale in April. Martin played the character Diane Johnson in what became her breakout role, resulting in three awards from the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and two nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

'Scream' 6 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and More Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYerz_0lDbPReK00
Marsai Martin at the Essence 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

Although “Black-ish” concluded its eight-year run in 2022, Martin has kept herself busy. In November, she appeared in Rihanna’s latest video project for her Fenty intimates and apparel line Savage x Fenty : Vol. 4. Martin was decked out in the video wearing a leopard-print jumpsuit with a crisscross neckline and black opera gloves, as she posed alongside Bella Poarch.

Last fall, Martin also starred in the six-part docuseries “ The Hair Tales .” The project followed six women as they discussed their relationship with their hair. “The Hair Tales” was produced by famed talk-show host, actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Martin is in production to provide voiceover work for “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards recognizes Black women who are actors, directors, producers, screenwriters and showrunners who create work honoring the depth of Black women’s lived experiences. This year’s awards ceremony honored Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Dominique Thorne and Danielle Deadwyler. This year’s event was sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte.”

Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2023: All the Looks

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Vanessa Hudgens Marries Old Hollywood Glamour With ’60s Mod Inspiration in Chanel Dress for Oscars Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Rihanna Arrives in Bondage-inspired Alaïa Dress With Sheer Baby Bump Overlay for Oscars Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
'Ant-Man' and 'Creed 3' star Jonathan Majors says his first love still has his high school letterman jacket and he wants it back
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-red in Custom Asymmetrical Cutout Dress for NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA15 days ago
All of Queen Latifah’s Outfit Changes at NAACP Image Awards 2023
Pasadena, CA15 days ago
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA15 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Gabrielle Union Brings the Circus in Vintage Versace Geometric Dress to NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA15 days ago
Oscar Red Carpet 2023: What You Didn’t See on TV
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy