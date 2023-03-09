Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2 gives first look at Grady’s new surgery center expansion

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, Grady Memorial Hospital is giving a first look at its new surgery center expansion, which will allow the hospital to treat more ER patients.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at the hospital Thursday, where the surgery center expansion has been in the works at the Correll Pavilion for five years.

Grady has been busy and at capacity for months, and the closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in November didn’t help.

Grady’s new neighbor, the Correll Pavilion, is hoping to change that.

Channel 2 Action News was the only TV station allowed inside the new $230-million outpatient care facility, which is equipped with six new operating rooms, oncology space and rooms for outpatient surgery.

Williams, who is the vice president of Grady, has been overseeing the big move set to increase Grady’s clinic space by 45% and the operating space by 25%.

“From general surgery, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, sports medicine things of those nature. It’s same-day surgeries that come here,” George Williams said.

Williams says the expansion is overdue.

“The AMC closure kind of expedited that process and it really highlighted the importance of gaining additional OR space on our main campus,” said Dr. Rob Todd, Chief of Acute Care Surgery.

Grady has already begun remodeling two floors of its main building, opening up space for trauma and ICU patients.

The Oncology Center is already open. The OR space is set to open on Tuesday, March 14.

