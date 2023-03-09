'No appointment needed.' Prom Shoppe dress giveaway for students is this weekend at Apex UMC

Apex United Methodist Church is gearing up for its annual prom dress giveaway event.

The Prom Shoppe is held to help students who need a little help getting a dress for their special dance.

"This is our 15th year," explained Brandy Sadler, volunteer Director of the Prom Shoppe

"We're really trying to serve the community here. It's not just about a dress, it's about love and for some of these girls, this may be the only chance that these girls get a safe place.

A place to feel loved, a place to feel accepted. So it's about much more than a dress," Sadler added.

How much does a dress cost?

The dresses are FREE. The Prom Shoppe allows girls who need a dress to pick one out at no charge.

What sizes are the dresses?

Dress sizes range from zero to seven x.

They also get earrings, shoes and accessories. All the items were donated many are from boutiques with tags still on them.

"We thought donations might be down because of inflation," Sadler said.

"But, the local community heard a great need and everybody jumped on board. We have boutiques that donate dresses from Wilmington, Fayetteville, and Greensboro, all across the state. So, we probably have between 1500 to 2000 dresses this year and many of them still have the tags on them."

Location, Dates and Times

Location: Apex United Methodist Church Prom Shoppe at 100 S. Hughes St. in Apex.

Friday, March 10 - from 3 pm -7 pm

Saturday, March 11 - from 10 am -1 pm

Dress shoppers don't need proof of need or an appointment to pick out a dress. Sadler says just show up and check in.