Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which SF parks are closing due to atmospheric river

By Matt Biddulph/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike licenseGreg Wong,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voczG_0lDZlrGO00
Stern Grove and The Trocadero Clubhouse are closed. Matt Biddulph/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license

San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to batter the region beginning Thursday afternoon.

As a result, many of The City’s major parks are temporarily closing ahead of the storm. Here are all the announced closures so far.

Check back for updates as more closures are announced.

Rec and Parks

Stern Grove and the southbound direction of the Great Highway have both been closed, according to Tamara Aparton, communications director for Rec & Parks. In addition, all of The City’s grass sports fields are also closed because of the rain. (Update: The Great Highway has reopened as of 1:25 p.m.)

Meanwhile, the Japanese Tea Garden and Botanical Garden will also be closed to visitors on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. due to “forecasted high winds.” The National Weather System issued a wind advisory for Thursday and Friday in the Bay Area, with 20 to 30 mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts expected.

National Parks

Multiple parks in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have shut down, including the Muir Woods National Monument (Thursday and Friday), Stinson Beach (Friday), the Point Bonita Lighthouse (Thursday and Friday), and the Nike Missile Site (Thursday and Friday).

Officials added that “other areas may be closed without notice to provide for staff and visitor safety.”

An updated list of closures can be viewed here .

Presidio Trust

The Presidio Trust has not announced any closures yet. The trust closed most of its park sites during the last atmospheric river which slammed The City in January. The Examiner reached out to the organization for details on any potential closures, but did not receive a response prior to publication.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Monday's Atmospheric River Will Be a Fast-Moving One But Bring Bursts of High Winds and More Rain
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Wildflower Superblooms Explode in SF Parks After a Winter of Big Rains
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Highway 84 closes after landslide as entire Bay Area braces for more rain
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fallen tree causes severe damage to Trocadero Clubhouse in Stern Grove
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Northern California flooding prompts closure of major highways
Watsonville, CA20 hours ago
Viking’s Giant Submarines in San Francisco set to close after nearly 2 decades
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
'Soul crushing;' Huge tree topples onto Trocadero Clubhouse in SF Stern Grove
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Streets closed for San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bay Area city under evacuation ahead of atmospheric river
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Atmospheric river storm washes away foot traffic to Santa Rosa businesses
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Where to Find the Safest Places to Be During an Earthquake in San Francisco: Tips and Guidelines for Residents
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Marina Residence: A Contemporary Townhouse in SF
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
SF offering free sandbags (again) ahead of incoming deluge
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Aerial view of flooded Niles Canyon Road
Sunol, CA2 days ago
San Leandro neighbors fear atmospheric river after repeat canal collapses caused by storms
San Leandro, CA3 days ago
Rain moves into San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
21 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants in San Francisco [Dine With Your Pooch]
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Popular Windsor Bakery Moving into Former Miracle Plum Space in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Scandal-Plagued Recology Wants You To Pay More for Garbage Removal
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy