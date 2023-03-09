Here's which SF parks are closing due to atmospheric river

Stern Grove and The Trocadero Clubhouse are closed. Matt Biddulph/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license

San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to batter the region beginning Thursday afternoon.

As a result, many of The City’s major parks are temporarily closing ahead of the storm. Here are all the announced closures so far.

Check back for updates as more closures are announced.

Rec and Parks

Stern Grove and the southbound direction of the Great Highway have both been closed, according to Tamara Aparton, communications director for Rec & Parks. In addition, all of The City’s grass sports fields are also closed because of the rain. (Update: The Great Highway has reopened as of 1:25 p.m.)

Meanwhile, the Japanese Tea Garden and Botanical Garden will also be closed to visitors on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. due to “forecasted high winds.” The National Weather System issued a wind advisory for Thursday and Friday in the Bay Area, with 20 to 30 mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts expected.

National Parks

Multiple parks in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have shut down, including the Muir Woods National Monument (Thursday and Friday), Stinson Beach (Friday), the Point Bonita Lighthouse (Thursday and Friday), and the Nike Missile Site (Thursday and Friday).

Officials added that “other areas may be closed without notice to provide for staff and visitor safety.”

An updated list of closures can be viewed here .

Presidio Trust

The Presidio Trust has not announced any closures yet. The trust closed most of its park sites during the last atmospheric river which slammed The City in January. The Examiner reached out to the organization for details on any potential closures, but did not receive a response prior to publication.