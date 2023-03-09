Open in App
Pembroke, NC
The Robesonian

UNCP wrestling sends trio to All-Conference team

By Staff report,

3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The 18th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team continued an annual tradition for itself on Thursday morning when the Braves sent three student-athletes – sophomore Logan Seliga, redshirt junior Shylik Scriven and redshirt senior Bryce Walker — to All-South Atlantic Conference Carolinas honors.

The announcement marked the fourth-straight year that the Black & Gold has had three or more wrestlers decorated with all-conference nods. It is the third career all-conference laurel for Seliga and the second-straight nod for Walker. Scriven picked up all-league notice for the first time.

A product of Belle Vernon Area, Pa., Seliga closed out the regular season with a perfect 18-0 record, including a 5-0 mark against SACC foes. Fourteen of his 18 victories came with bonus points, including six pins and five technical falls, including a 21-second pin of King’s Tyson Upchurch in mid-January. Seliga reigned as NCAA Division II’s top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds for the final 1-1/2 months of the 2022-23 regular season as well.

Scriven, a native of Fuquay-Varina, will take a 23-6 record into this weekend’s NCAA Division II Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and finished the regular season with an impressive 8-1 clip inside conference competition. Scriven has amassed 11 bonus-point wins this season, and totaled a 12-1 record in dual meets for the Braves in 2022-23, tacking up 57 team points while surrendering just three.

Walker assumed his role in the starting lineup at the semester break, but has still managed to pick up 14 wins heading into the NCAA Championships as well. Walker was 5-1 against SACC competition during the regular season, and amassed six bonus-point victories, including a quartet of pins. He will make his third-straight appearance on the sport’s biggest stage this weekend inside the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

