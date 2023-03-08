Cornelius
Change location
See more from this location?
Cornelius, NC
WIS-TV
Madalina Cojocari’s mom asked relative to ‘smuggle’ them away from home, warrants say
By Luke TuckerNikki Hauser,5 days ago
By Luke TuckerNikki Hauser,5 days ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are continuing the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, with newly-unsealed warrants revealing that the girl’s mother requested a family...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0