NASA Rocket Will Be Visible Across East Coast This Weekend
By Zak Failla,
3 days ago
It’s a bird. … It’s a plane. …
It’s a NASA rocket that should be visible up and down the East Coast this weekend.
Dubbed “Stronger Together,” NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will be launching a 59-foot-tall Electron rocket during a mission scheduled to lift off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, authorities announced.
The rocket will take off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. There is expected to be a two-hour launch window.
