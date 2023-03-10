St. Patrick’s Day parties, parades and celebrations

Ready to feel Irish for a day? You’re in luck.

According to Thrillist , Charlotte is the fifth most festive city in the U.S. for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Here’s a list of a few events we found:

March 11 – Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Uptown

The Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is returning to Uptown this year after being put on pause during the pandemic. Last year the event was canceled because of the founder’s declining health but a new organization is bringing back this longtime Charlotte tradition.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on North Tryon Street at 9th Street and proceeds down Tryon to 3rd Street where it will turn left, ending at College Street. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Tryon and East 3rd Streets. Link

March 11 – Green River Revival at Whitewater Center

Start the day at the Color Me Green 5K then watch the Whitewater Center’s river turn green for St. Patrick’s Day. There will also be yoga plus music from Langhorne Slim. Link

March 11 – Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Uptown

Paint the town green at the 21st annual pub crawl. Check-in starts at 12 p.m. at 300 N. Brevard Street. Tickets start at $20. Link

March 11-18 – Paddy Fest at Ri Ra’s in Uptown

This week-long celebration will feature Irish music and dancing and rugby watch parties. Link

March 16 – St. Patty’s on Shamrock Drive at Charlotte Museum of History

Learn how Irish immigrants settled in the Piedmont region and explore the museum’s exhibits after hours with an Irish-themed scavenger hunt. Enjoy pay-what-you-wish admission from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Link

March 17 – Clover Crawl at Camp North End

Enjoy food and drink specials and other festivities at participating Camp North End businesses from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Link

March 17 – Luck of the Village at Birkdale Village

Enjoy Irish music and dance performances and other festivities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on The Plaza at Birkdale Village. Link

March 17 – St. Patty’s ShamRock at AvidXchange Music Factory

See U2 tribute band Rattle and Hum at the Fountain Plaza at AvidXchange Music Factory. Festivities start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the show. Link

March 17 – St. Paddy’s Day Bar Hops in South End, NoDa and Plaza Midwood

Tickets include admission to more than 25 bars and breweries, swag and giveaways, and entry into the scavenger hunt game. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10. For adults ages 21 and older. Link

March 17-18 – St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Block Party at Lake Norman’s Social District

Thigs Cocktail Bar and Old Town Public House in Cornelius will host this celebration. There will be outdoor games, a vendor village, live music, food trucks, and other festivities from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Link

March 18 – Baxter Village/Fort Mill Spring Festival and St. Patrick’s Parade

See bagpipers, Irish dancers, and floats at the annual Spring Festival and St. Patrick’s Parade on Market Street in Fort Mill. The parade starts at 5 p.m. and the festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Link

March 18 – Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Rock Hill

Festivities include live music, food trucks, inflatables, and other activities from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fountain Park. Link

March 18 – Shamrock & Roll Festival at the West Avenue District in Kannapolis

Enjoy music, games, vendors, and other festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Link

March 18 – St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Gibson Mill Market in Concord

There will be live music, Irish dancing, prizes, food, and other festivities from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Link

March 18 – Shamrocks & Shenanigans Festival and Bar Crawl in Mooresville

The festival will feature Irish dancers, pipe bands, and food trucks on Main and Broad Streets between Center Avenue and Moore Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are required for the bar crawl portion of the event at $30 per person. Link

