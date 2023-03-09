Open in App
Elizabethtown, NC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown recognizes two NCDOT engineers

By Staff report,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FMLi_0lDUqDQY00
Greg Taylor with Elizabethtown Town Council Courtesy of Terri Dennison

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Council recognized two Department of Transportation employees for their cooperation and assistance in projects within the town at Monday’s Council Meeting.

Ken Clark, NC DOT District 3 Engineer, and Drew Cox, NC DOT District 6 Engineer, were presented with Certificates of Appreciation from Mayor Sylvia Campbell. The Mayor cited their work and guidance on street improvement and other projects which “enhance the Live, Work, Play theme for the town”.

Elizabethtown employee recognized for facility electrical upgrades

The Town of Elizabethtown recognized the Facilities and Public Works Manager, Greg Taylor, at their March 6, 2023 meeting for his work on electrical upgrades to several facilities including the downtown street lighting. Mayor Sylvia Campbell noted that Mr. Taylor could be seen all hours of the nights and weekend changing the streetlight on Broad and Poplar Streets.

Board of Directors named for new Elizabethtown Community Center

At their March 6 meeting, the Town Council of Elizabethtown approved the Board of Directors for the Elizabethtown Community Center being built on Martin Luther King Drive.

The following people have agreed to serve an 18-month term: Richard Glenn, Linda Gillespie, Mark Gillespie, Herman Lewis, Rufus Lloyd, Lorenzo McDowell, Tommy McKoy, Minnie Price, and Heather Tart. Serving as Ex-officio members will be Mayor Sylvia Campbell, Town Manager Dane Rideout, Finance Director Sharon Penny and Director of Public Works/Engineering Stephen Duffy.

Elizabethtown has received a Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization funding to construct the new facility.

