Mccammon, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish mobile home fire in McCammon

By JOURNAL STAFF,

3 days ago

MCCAMMON — Firefighters from multiple local fire departments battled a mobile home fire in McCammon on Wednesday night.

The blaze at the mobile home in the 1300 block of Center Street was reported by a passerby around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

It took firefighters from the McCammon, Arimo, Inkom and Lava Hot Springs fire departments about four hours to extinguish the fire. They remained on the scene until early Thursday morning.

The mobile home was vacant and nobody was injured as a result of the blaze, authorities said.

Center Street was shut down by Bannock County sheriff’s deputies because of the fire until around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Idaho Transportation Department sanded the road following the fire because water from the firefighting effort froze and coated it with a layer of ice, authorities said.

The mobile home suffered heavy damage from the fire and is probably not salvageable, authorities said. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles as well as other homes in the neighborhood.

Authorities said the fire appears to have originated in a back bedroom, though the cause remains under investigation.

Smoke from the blaze was visible in the nighttime sky from about three miles away.

Comments / 0
