NCDOT proposes changes to prevent train crashes at Wingate railroad crossings

There’s a new plan to prevent train crashes at certain railroad crossings in a Union County community.

For years, tractor-trailers have gotten stuck on the tracks at the North Main Street crossing.

“It’s been a regular occurrence here,” said resident Kevin Stewart.

Stewart sent video to Channel 9 showing a truck stuck on the North Main crossing just last week, and there were two more train collisions in January -- both happened the same week at the same crossing.

Wingate Mayor Garry Hamill said the crashes happen because the grade on the track is too high for certain trucks to come through, and it causes the trucks to get stuck.

Many in the Wingate community have become more and more concerned over the years as Channel 9 has reported on the issue, but there are new proposals on the table that aim to put a stop to this.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation proposed changes to both the North Main Street and Bivens Street crossings at a town meeting Wednesday night. NCDOT suggested lowering the grade of the of the railroad crossing and adding sidewalks.

In return, NCDOT wants to shut down the North Stewart Street crossing.

“It’s just a decision that has to be made,” Hamill said.

“If we can trade one crossing to improve both North Main and Bivens Street to modern standards, as the town grows, as we redevelop things, and, you know, is when it comes of age, this is a good thing.”

Before a decision is made about closing the North Stewart Street crossing and making improvements, the town will hold a public hearing first. That hearing will be held on March 21 at the Wingate Town Hall. Leaders are still deciding on a time.

