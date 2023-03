frac.org

Participation in School Meals Increased in SY 2021–2022 As Kids Returned to School and to Free School Meals By Clarissa Hayes, 3 days ago

By Clarissa Hayes, 3 days ago

Food Research & Action Center’s recently released report, The Reach of School Breakfast and Lunch During the 2021–2022 School Year, reveals that just over 15.5 ...