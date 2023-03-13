Live Updates: Special weather statement issued for multiple Fresno County Cities

Action News is tracking an atmospheric river that is hitting Central California, which is causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

A powerful winter storm has forced evacuation warnings in Fresno County due to flooding.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Multiple Fresno County cities are currently under special weather statements, according to the National Weather Service.

The following cities are affected:

Firebaugh, Dos Palos, South Dos Palos, Greeley Hill, Coulterville, Buck Meadows, Reedley, Selma, Parlier, San Joaquin, Tranquility, Helm

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kerman, Easton and Calwa.

The warning is set to expire at 9:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the cities of Fresno, Kerman and Biola.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the cities of Merced, Atwater and Chowchilla.

Madera County has changed evacuation order to warning.

The Evacuation Order for MDC-88A-C (East Side of Church Street) has been reduced to a warning.

Officials say residents should stay ready and prepared if they need to leave in case flood waters rise with the upcoming storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the city of Firebaugh.

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency Sunday to support storm response and relief efforts in six additional counties.

Those counties include Calaveras, Del Norte, Glenn, Kings, San Benito and San Joaquin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado warning issued for cities of El Nido and Dos Palos.

The tornado warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Swift Water Dive Rescue Team was called in to rescue a driver on Road 108 north of Avenue 364 who tried to drive across the flooded road.

The Chevy Colorado was swept onto the shoulder of the road and became lodged in a culvert full of fast-moving water.

The driver called 911, and crews were able to help him escape unharmed.

When you see road closure signs, don't pass them, and when you encounter a flooded roadway, "turn around, don't drown."

Tulare County Sheriff's Office Swift Water Dive Rescue Team rescuing a driver on Road 108.

Tulare County Sheriff's Office

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Eagle Mountain Casino on the Tule River Reservation has announced it is closed until further notice.

The storm caused extensive flooding and damage to the road leading to the casino.

Crews worked to evacuate casino guests and employees.

Washed out road to the Tule River Reservation.

Eagle Mountain Casino

China Peak will remain closed until Thursday, March 16 due to excessive flooding.

The ski resort will continue to provide updates as Thursday approaches to confirm if it will reopen.

The National Weather Service's tornado warning has expired.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado warning issued for cities of Kerman, Biola and Tranquillity.

The tornado warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued a new evacuation order for the community of Teviston due to the ongoing severe weather.

The order is in place for all homes and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128/ Road 130 to Deer Creek, along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140 to Avenue 84, and all roads and avenues in between.

Heavy rainfall leaves several communties flooded in Tulare County

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for an area due to flooding.

Officials say Triangle Park Road has been damaged by flood waters, leaving no way for residents to get in or out of the area.

Residents are being urged to shelter in place during the storm and not to try crossing the roadway.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued a new evacuation warning for areas of Porterville near the Tule River over flooding concerns

The latest warning is impacting all homes and businesses within 1/8th of a mile from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success to Olive Avenue in Porterville.

Officials say heavy rainfall is expected to cause the water in Lake Success to reach the spillway of the dam.

The California Highway Patrol advised drivers to stay home on Friday as a powerful storm hit Fresno County.

Caltrans has announced that a section of Highway 41 near Coarsegold has been closed due to flooding.

A full closure of the highway is in place at Serpa Canyon Road, between Pony Express Lane and Cavin Lane.

There is no estimated time of when the highway will reopen.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for parts of Exeter and Cutler due to a broken levee and a creek that overflowed its banks on Friday.

An evacuation order is in effect for businesses and homes along Road 124 in Cutler, south of Avenue 408 down to Railroad Drive to Santa Fe Drive, which turns into Eddy, from Avenue 407 to Lee Road to Avenue 408.

An evacuation order has also been issued in Exeter along Highway 198, east of High Sierra Drive to Yokohl Drive. Officials say water has started to overflow from the nearby Yokohl Creek.

Highway 198 has been closed at Road 196 due to severe flooding in the area.

Several shelter in place orders have been issued for areas of Springville and Pine Flat due to washed out bridges.

The shelter in place order is impacting the following areas:

Manter Meadow Road in Pine Flat

Wagner Drive at Harris Road

Balch Park Road, northeast of Yokohl Valley Drive

Severe weather has forced a portion of Highway 198 to be shut down in Tulare County on Friday.

The highway has been closed from Road 196 to Road 210 near Exeter.

Heavy rainfall throughout the day has left portions of the highway flooded.

There is no estimated time of when the highway will reopen.

A shelter in place has been ordered for several areas due to washed out roads in Madera County.

The order is impacting the following areas:

Hogue/Apple Ranch

Kinsman Flat Road

Saginaw Creek Subdivision

West Cedar Valley

Officials say heavy rainfall has washed out USFS Road 81, Road 225, and Manzanita Road at Mountain Meadows Road.

Residents are urged to make sure they are prepared to support themselves through the storm while the order is in place.

Anyone who needs help is asked to call (559) 675-7770, or 911 for emergencies.

Food boxes are being passed out for Madera County residents at Fire Department 7 at Tesoro Viejo. Officials would like all of the boxes to be passed out by the end of the night.

Temporary Evacuation Points have been set up for residents in Tulare County.

They are located at the Dinuba Memorial Hall on 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba, and the Porterville College Gym on 100 E. College Ave.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued multiple evacuation orders for residents.

Cottonwood Creek in Tulare County seeing major water issues

The first is for those in the Three Rivers area, including North Fork Drive, south of the Baillie Bridge to Sierra Drive (Highway 198); All homes and businesses on South Fork Drive, north of Conley Bridge to Sierra Drive (Highway 198); All homes and businesses along the Middle Fork, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary, including Mineral King Road.

Another evacuation order has also been issued for the Springville area along the south bank of the Tule River, for the homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190.

A new evacuation warning has been issued for the Newman and Stevinson area near George Hatfield State Park, up to the Stanislaus County line.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for MDC-88A-C: East Side of Church Street (North Fork) due to flooding.

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. Residents are asked to leave immediately. For more information, click here

All Friday softball games for the 2023 Bulldog Classic at Margie Wright Diamond have been canceled. Officials hope to have games resume starting on Saturday at 11 am.

In Fresno County, a Flash Flood warning is in effect for portions of Trimmer Springs, Mountain Rest, Shaver Lake, Fence Meadow and Auberry until 9:45 am.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for portions of Tulare County. Some of the areas impacted include portions of Ivanhoe, Lindsay, Farmersville, Porterville, East Porterville and Springville.

Residents in those areas should look for higher ground immediately.

The following schools and districts are closed due to weather conditions: Sierra Unified, Chawanakee Unified, Greely Hill Elementary and Coulterville High.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office issued a new evacuation warning for homes along the Kern River on Thursday night.

The evacuation warning impacts all homes and businesses along the Kern River on Mountain Road 50 to the Kern County line in Riverkern.

The City of Merced has issued evacuation warnings for several areas as an atmospheric river reaches Central California on Thursday.

The warning includes the following areas:

Cooper Ave from Ashby Road to Highway 59

La Mirada Dr from Highway 59 to W N Bear Creek Dr

Willowbrook Ave

Storybrook Ave from Brookside Dr to Willowbrook Dr

La Cresenta Ave from Willowbrook Dr to La Mirada Dr

Willowbrook Dr

La Palma Ave

Corona Ct

Portola Wy

Madrid Ave

Marietta Ave Dry Creek Ct

Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Ct

Springfield Ct

Brookside Dr

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has now issued evacuation warnings for the communities of Planada and Le Grand.

Officials say the flood control dams for Mariposa Creek and Owens Creek are expected to reach their maximum capacity around 9 pm on Friday night, meaning more water will need to be released.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for possible flooding during the storms.

A flood watch has been issued for the city of Firebaugh. With the expected storms, Police Chief Salvador Raygoza has ordered a temporary closure for Andrew Firebaugh Park.

In Merced County, shelter sites have been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds and Atwater Community Center.

There will now be bus stops to the shelter sites on the routes from Planada and Highway 59 near the Riveria Mobile Estates and Community Center.