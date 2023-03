UPDATE: Police said the boy has been located safely.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to police, Omari Howard was last seen in Carrick on Monday.

Howard is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has high, black, box-cut hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a purple and black hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: