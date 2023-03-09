PSG supports requiring scheduled office hours for intro classes

PSG Senators recite the Pledge of Purpose ahead of their meeting on November 30th. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Purdue Student Government passed Resolution 22-55 Wednesday night in support of requiring all instructors of 100- and 200-level courses to host at least one hour of scheduled office hours per week.

“These office hours may be held in any format,” the resolution reads, “either virtually and/or through a traditional in-person format.”

Lilli Ferguson, one of the authors of the resolution, said there has been a growing trend of professors hosting office hours by appointment, rather than scheduled hours each week. This can create a “barrier of entry,” especially for new students.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Southwest Asian and North African Cultural Center

Resolution 22-JR004, Resolution in Support of a Southwest Asian and North African Cultural Center, supports the use of a separate category in demographic questionnaires.

Students who identify as southwest Asian and north African “are usually directed to filling the white or Caucasian classification box,” the resolution reads.

Mariam Alyakoob, president of the SWANA Student Union, attended the meeting to represent the members of the union.

“We are not represented by Purdue demographics,” she said, “Our domestic students are counted as white. The only way to represent our students is through international student numbers.”

The resolution also supports opening a SWANA cultural center. It was approved unanimously.

Reallocation of funds

Bill 22-54, Reallocation of Funds for PSG Small Grants Program, initially requested $250 from the Financial Affairs Budget, $250 from the Internal Affairs Budget and $500 from Senate Discretionary.

After passing an amendment proposed by Eleanor Didonna to reduce the FA budget contribution to $240 because of budget restrictions, it was approved, unanimously.

Press Secretary Andrew Askounis said he was very excited about the bill.

“This issue of expanding the small grants program and reallocating money is a really good problem to have,” Askounis said.