Open in App
Tenino, WA
See more from this location?
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

City of Tenino Launches Third-Party Investigation Into Officer Fired From Another Agency for Excessive Force

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36akHH_0lDOB8hd00
Tenino City Hall

The City of Tenino has hired a third-party law firm to investigate a recently-hired officer after a KING 5 investigation released last month revealed the officer was fired by a different agency for using excessive force on suspects.

The Tenino Police Department removed the officer, 35-year-old Christopher Backus, from patrol and he is on modified assignment until the investigation is concluded, Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier said in a written statement dated Feb. 23.

“Everyone deserves to know the truth, and that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” Fournier said during a Tenino City Council meeting on Feb. 28.

The KING 5 investigative report citing city and police records found Backus had a “pattern” of using excessive force during his three years at the Tukwila Police Department, prompting multiple internal probes before the department fired him in 2017.

The year after Backus was fired, the City of Tukwila reportedly agreed to revoke Bakus’ termination, reverse all findings of misconduct and remove the disciplinary records from his personnel file, according to KING 5. The city then reportedly paid Bakus $75,000 “in exchange for his promise to resign from the police department and remain quiet under a confidentiality clause,” KING 5 reported.

The Tenino Police Department hired Backus in the summer of 2022, according to KING 5. As part of the hiring process, the City of Tenino conducted a full background investigation, which included a review of Backus’ files from previous employers, a criminal history check, a psychiatric evaluation and a polygraph, according to the news release signed by Fournier.

“Currently and at the time of Officer Backus’ hire he was and is in good standing with the Criminal Justice Training Commission,” which handles certification and training of peace officers in Washington state, Fournier stated in the news release.

He read that written statement out loud at Tenino City Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 28, where he explained that since this was a personnel matter, he would not make further comments on the situation.

“We’re going to look at facts, we’re not going to act rashly, we’re not going to act emotionally and we’re not going to investigate ourselves,” Fournier said last week, adding that an agency investigating itself is “not a good practice.”

The third-party investigator hired to investigate Backus is a Seattle firm with an attorney “that does investigations into this sort of thing,” Fournier said.

“We expect them to give us some kind of full report on everything from 2015 to yesterday and that will likely come with some kind of recommendations,” Fournier said. “After that’s all done, we’ll make a decision and we’ll be very transparent, we’ll be open with the public about it, and we’ll have more community conversations and we’ll figure out what we’re going to do.”

Backus was involved in four “controversial” incidents in Tukwila, according to KING 5: one in January 2015 where he tackled and punched a 15-year-old boy who he mistook for a suspect then falsified reports; one in July 2016 where he improperly tased a man at a Tukwila bus stop; one in November 2016 where he shoved a teenager head-first into a cement planter and threatened deploy his taser; and one in December 2016 where he tased an intoxicated homeless man who posed no threat to the officer.

In its investigative report, KING 5 noted that “(U)ncovering details of Backus' law enforcement record was no small feat. It underscores the great challenges facing employers who are tasked with vetting police job candidates named in similar deals that change or hide the existence of disciplinary records.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Tenino opens probe, removes officer from patrol after KING 5 investigation finds deal hid cop's troubled past
Tenino, WA2 days ago
Police seek 2 armed robbery suspects in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Seattle police arrest six men during downtown drug operation
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thurston County Police Officer Was Justified in Firing His Weapon During Incident, Group Rules
Olympia, WA2 days ago
Man Suspected of Murder in Washington Infant's Death Arrested by Police
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
'An Execution': Murder Suspect in Pierce County Shooting Emptied Gun Into Man, Prosecutors Say
Lakewood, WA1 day ago
Police: Woman arrested after causing $2 million in water damage to Tacoma apartment building
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Tacoma Police arrest woman for vandalizing apartment fire standpipe, causing $2M in water damage
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Sentencing begins in case of person who fired stray bullet that killed Burien woman
Burien, WA2 days ago
Tacoma police looking for alleged Victoria’s Secret retail thief
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Deputies arrest alleged repeat car thief in Spanaway
Spanaway, WA2 days ago
Driver of deadly hit-and-run of Navy Veteran also wanted for shoplifting minutes before incident
Federal Way, WA2 days ago
Deputy-involved shooting investigation completed, turned over to Prosecutor
Brinnon, WA2 days ago
Families of double murder victims pleading for help to find the shooters
Kent, WA1 day ago
Police arrest suspect linked to 2019 cold case involving death of 6-month-old
North Bend, WA2 days ago
Police investigate reported Broadway axe attack
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Caller Was Lucid, Waiting to “Flag Down” Aid Car, When Officer Heading to Scene Struck and Killed Pedestrian Nearby
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Corrections officers pushing back on proposed plan to close downtown Seattle jail
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man Arrested Following Early Monday Morning Standoff in Bucoda
Bucoda, WA2 days ago
Suspect steals $300 in cash from Port Orchard Girl Scout booth
Port Orchard, WA2 days ago
Man gets 15 years in jail for 8 felonies and gross misdemeanor charges
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
Lakewood man charged with murder after firing more than a dozen shots at stranger
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
Grays Harbor County Police Seeking Information on Missing Girl
Aberdeen, WA2 days ago
Man Fatally shot in parking lot of Lakewood Towne Center
Lakewood, WA3 days ago
Chehalis Dog Euthanized After Dangerous Declaration for Mauling Driver
Chehalis, WA2 days ago
Seattle Parks and Rec. finds skull while clearing brush
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Mayor Speaks in Opposition of Centralia Shop Owner With White Supremacist Ties
Centralia, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy