SW WA Senior All-Star Game to Return to Centralia College

A basketball sits on a gym floor during practice at Centralia College on Wednesday.

After a short hiatus, and a one-year stint at W.F. West High School, the Southwest Washington Senior All-Star basketball game has returned to Centralia College this year, and will feature two boys and girls teams that will go head to head this Friday at Michael Smith Gym at the college.

The small school versus big school format will also make a return, with both the boys and girls games featuring an “A Team” with players from local 1A/2A schools and a “B Team” with players from local 1B/2B schools.

The 3-point shootout is also scheduled to return to the college at halftime of each game. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. while the boys will play right afterwards at 7 p.m., played under college rules — the boys will play two 20-minute halves while the girls will play four 10-minute quarters.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 for adults and $2 for seniors (60+). Read below for the full rosters for each team.

Boys A Team

Coached by Tumwater’s Josh Wilson

- Shay Brannon, Eatonville

- Michael Lorton-Watkins, Hoquiam

- Soren Dalan, W.F. West

- Luke Brewer, Tumwater

- Connor Hopkins, Tumwater

- Gibson Cain, Elma

- Walker Bruun, Eatonville

- Larenz Payne, Rochester

- Trystin Marin, Castle Rock

- Andrew Collins, Tumwater

- Justice Stankavich, Hoquiam

Boys B Team

Coached by Morton-White Pass’ Chad Cramer

- Josh Salguero, Morton-White Pass

- Hunter Hazen, Morton-White Pass

- Jake Cournyer, Morton-White Pass

- Ashton Boyd, Oakville

- Conner Olmstead, Toledo

- Asher Guerrero, Adna

- Kail Homan, Pe Ell

- Keegan Kolb, Mossyrock

- Brodie Avalon, Wahkiakum

- Riley Pearson, Willapa Valley

Girls A Team

Coached by W.F. West’s Kyle Karnofski

- Morgan Rogerson, W.F. West

- Kylie Waltermeyer, Tumwater

- Roisin Stull, Rochester

- Brooke Blocker, Eatonville

- Isabella Merzoian, Mark Morris

- Liliana Babka, Centralia

- Cierra Larson, Tumwater

- Hadley Woods, Tumwater

- Hailey Angwood, Rochester

- Maddie Gore, Aberdeen

- Ella Folkers, Hoquiam

Girls B Team

Coached by Napavine’s Shane Schutz

- Karlee VonMoos, Adna

- Brooklyn Loose, Adna

- Morgan Hamilton, Napavine

- Danielle Tupuola, Napavine

- Charlie Carper, Pe Ell

- Reigha Niemeyer, Wahkiakum

- Brooklyn Sandridge, Onalaska

- Hailey Brooks, Mossyrock

- Brooklyn Patrick, Willapa Valley

- Caelyn Marshall, Mossyrock

- Payton Torrey, Mossyrock