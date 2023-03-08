SW WA Senior All-Star Game to Return to Centralia College
By The Chronicle staff,
5 days ago
After a short hiatus, and a one-year stint at W.F. West High School, the Southwest Washington Senior All-Star basketball game has returned to Centralia College this year, and will feature two boys and girls teams that will go head to head this Friday at Michael Smith Gym at the college.
The small school versus big school format will also make a return, with both the boys and girls games featuring an “A Team” with players from local 1A/2A schools and a “B Team” with players from local 1B/2B schools.
The 3-point shootout is also scheduled to return to the college at halftime of each game. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. while the boys will play right afterwards at 7 p.m., played under college rules — the boys will play two 20-minute halves while the girls will play four 10-minute quarters.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 for adults and $2 for seniors (60+). Read below for the full rosters for each team.
Comments / 0