These Two Rap Stars Asked ‘B.A.P.S.’ Director Robert Townsend For His Blessing To Recreate The Classic Film

B.A.P.S. director Robert Townsend is open to the idea of a remake and impressed by the impact of the 1997 film. Read more about the two rap stars who have asked for the director’s blessings to recreate the cult classic movie.

The late ‘90s buddy comedy film starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle-Reid follows the best friend duo as they swindle a millionaire who inadvertently turn them into Black American Princesses (B.A.P.S.). It’s a film filled with breakout performances, exciting celebrity cameos and a story for the ages. The Townsend directed movie involved many of Hollywood’s biggest Black stars like Berry and the late Desselle-Reid. Oscar award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter made history by lacing the cast with some of the most memorable outfits in film history.

Slash Film writer’s Lyvie Scott recently asked Townsend if he would be open to the idea of a remake. The publication notes that he is definitely interested and impressed by the lasting impact of the movie.

“It’s so funny because people want a sequel to that,” Townsend shared with the publication.

Unfortunately, with the recent passing of Desselle-Reid, who died in 2020 after dealing with colon cancer, Townsend isn’t as interested in revisiting the B.A.P.S. universe.

Celebrities and fans alike have found inspiration in the notable hair, makeup and style created in the original film. The looks have been a mainstay in artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B , who paid homage to their love for B.A.P.S. in their first collaboration “WAP,” which dropped in 2020. The visuals had several nods to the movie with memorable hair and wardrobe to match the vibes of the ‘90s film.

According to Townsend, the two rap stars have even expressed interest in starring in a remake.

The publication notes that “everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B” has asked Townsend for his blessing. He didn’t disclose if a reboot is in the works, but he seems to be content with the story as is, and many fans would agree.

Should Townsend consider a B.A. P.S. remake with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion?

Comment your thoughts below.