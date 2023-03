themorninghustle.com

Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident By D.L. Chandler, 3 days ago

By D.L. Chandler, 3 days ago

Shawn Kemp, one of the NBA’s original high-flying power players, was arrested Wednesday (March 8) according to reports from police in Tacoma, Wash. The former ...