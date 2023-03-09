What Was The Moment You Realized That Organized Religion Was No Longer For You?

So many of us grew up in a household that participated in organized religion.

Fotostorm / Getty Images

For much of our lives, this is all we knew, and for a lot of us, it just wasn't a good fit.

Kl Yuen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And there are a lot of things that can turn you off from organized religion.

For myself, I remember a time when a family in my hometown challenged a leader on some of their teachings, and instead of having a conversation about it, the church board made the congregation VOTE on whether or not the family should be allowed to stay in the church, and they voted NO!

Not exactly very loving if you ask me!

There was also a time when my family left one church in favor of another, and our longtime church friends (who we were all VERY CLOSE TO) said, "We're so sad you're leaving because now we can't be friends!" and we never saw them again.

I realized then that church was all just country club bullshit in disguise.

And as a queer person, most of my childhood and teen years, I was told there was a demon inside of me that made me gay, was made to participate in exorcisms, and underwent conversion therapy, so ya know, not GREAT!

My therapist really earns that hourly rate! Lol.

I think it can be really healing to talk to other people about your experience leaving a faith, because oftentimes, walking away from these institutions means sacrificing (or changing) important relationships, and that's hard no matter how necessary.

You might feel really alone, but there are a lot more people like you who have gone or are going through similar experiences.

If you're willing to share, I'd love to hear your story about how and why you left an organized religion. You can tell me in the comments below, or since this can be a sensitive subject, you can leave a response anonymously using this Google form .

Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.