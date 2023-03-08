Bellaire
Change location
See more from this location?
Bellaire, TX
Community Impact Houston
Public hearing begins for proposed Methodist Hospital at site of Bellaire’s former Randall’s
By Melissa Enaje,4 days ago
By Melissa Enaje,4 days ago
Renderings of the three-story medical office building with an attached two-story parking garage and an additional subsurface parking level. (Rendering courtesy Bellaire Planning and Zoning...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0