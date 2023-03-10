NEXT Weather: Who gets Friday PM rain, snow in our area?

NEXT Weather: A wintry mess north 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. A large winter storm will sweep across the area with accumulating snow for some and rain for others.

Between 1-3 p.m. Friday rain begins in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware and continues into Friday night. between .25 inches and .75 inches of rain is expected.

The Friday evening commute will be wet with ponding in some spots. Saturday morning, scattered showers are possible with some wet snow. Little or no accumulation is expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Poconos and Lehigh Valley between 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

And a Winter Storm Warning is in place for Monroe County.

Snow will begin around noon in points north. Initially, some rain will mix with the snow, but it should transition to all snow by the evening.

Snow in Philadelphia?

We're not ruling out a few flakes in the city early Saturday morning. Expect little to no accumulation in the city Saturday morning, but it will be cold.

Some sunshine will come by the end of the day.

Wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s all day as well, with a gusty wind.

For the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the northern Pennsylvania suburbs, 1-3 inches of sleet and snow is possible.

For the Poconos, 3-6 inches of snow is possible.

Roads will be slippery with some packed snow Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Here's where snow could fall Friday afternoon and evening. CBS News Philadelphia

By Saturday afternoon the storm exits the area with isolated flurries or sprinkles in its wake. Sunday will be cooler and breezy with a mix of clouds and sun.

Another large storm is expected late Sunday night through Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the NEXT Weather Alert Team will monitor this storm and determine whether an alert is needed.