Georgia basketball season ends with disappointing loss to LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball season is officially over following the Dawgs’ SEC tournament loss to the LSU Tigers. LSU (14-18) entered the contest with only two conference wins. Georgia (16-16) finishes the season with six SEC wins.

Georgia fell behind LSU, 42-30, in the first half. The Bulldogs attempted a comeback in the second half, but came up short in the 72-67 defeat.

LSU dominated Georgia on the offensive glass, where the Tigers outrebounded Georgia 18-8. Georgia forced just five LSU turnovers and allowed the Tigers to stay in a decent offensive rhythm.

Terry Roberts scored 12 points and hauled in six rebounds for Georgia. Braelen Bridges added 13 points and four rebounds. Justin Hill accumulated 13 points and three rebounds in the Bulldogs’ final game of the season.

LSU forward KJ Williams scored a game-high 18 points in the Tigers’ SEC tournament victory. Next, LSU will play Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament on March 9.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, Georgia improved from last season, when the Bulldogs finished the year only 6-26 and won just a single SEC game. Head coach Mike White’s first season at the helm was an improvement, but Georgia needs to continue added pieces to the roster if it wants to make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs hoped to stick around the SEC tournament a few more nights.