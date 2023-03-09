Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia basketball season ends with disappointing loss to LSU

By James Morgan,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9sGA_0lDHATsD00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball season is officially over following the Dawgs’ SEC tournament loss to the LSU Tigers. LSU (14-18) entered the contest with only two conference wins. Georgia (16-16) finishes the season with six SEC wins.

Georgia fell behind LSU, 42-30, in the first half. The Bulldogs attempted a comeback in the second half, but came up short in the 72-67 defeat.

LSU dominated Georgia on the offensive glass, where the Tigers outrebounded Georgia 18-8. Georgia forced just five LSU turnovers and allowed the Tigers to stay in a decent offensive rhythm.

Terry Roberts scored 12 points and hauled in six rebounds for Georgia. Braelen Bridges added 13 points and four rebounds. Justin Hill accumulated 13 points and three rebounds in the Bulldogs’ final game of the season.

LSU forward KJ Williams scored a game-high 18 points in the Tigers’ SEC tournament victory. Next, LSU will play Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament on March 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzzvS_0lDHATsD00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall, Georgia improved from last season, when the Bulldogs finished the year only 6-26 and won just a single SEC game. Head coach Mike White’s first season at the helm was an improvement, but Georgia needs to continue added pieces to the roster if it wants to make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs hoped to stick around the SEC tournament a few more nights.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia Football: 3 Reasons Why the Bulldogs Could Three-Peat as National Champions
Athens, GA1 day ago
Bryant Scores Gymnastics Hat Trick, Makes LSU History
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Visitors List: LSU Hosting Pair of Five-Star DL, Current 2024 Commits
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSU Women's Basketball Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA6 hours ago
LSU Dishes Out New Offers During Monstrous Recruiting Weekend
Baton Rouge, LA12 hours ago
March Madness: When the LSU Tigers will tip-off in NCAA Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA8 hours ago
BREAKING: 2024 LB Davhon Keys Commits to LSU
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU men's coach Matt McMahon 'disappointed' by first season, but eager for 2023-24
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Ex-LSU coach Will Wade lands new coach job
Baton Rouge, LA12 hours ago
Class 7A girls: Brookwood 43, Norcross 39
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Catholic rallies to beat Scotlandville for school’s first boys’ basketball state title
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Port Allen 4-peats as state champs
Port Allen, LA1 day ago
‘Shell to Shore’ using oyster shells protect Georgia’s coastline
Athens, GA1 day ago
Fraternity-related prank leads to arrests of two LSU students, police say
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
In LSU student Max Gruver's hazing death, Baton Rouge jury delivers $6.1 million verdict
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Baton Rouge police seek man for questioning in death of Georgia father found wrapped in rug
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Albert Fraenkel, longtime Baton Rouge furniture businessman and civic leader, dies at 94
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Parents of star high school football player shot, killed announce lawsuit
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Person who found missing Georgia man wrapped in plastic and carpet described the horrific discovery
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
This Huge General Store in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Baton Rouge man drowns at Florida music festival
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Athens man dies from injuries sustained in weekend drive-by shooting near UGA campus
Athens, GA2 days ago
Coroner: No trauma in body of Georgia man found in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Baton Rouge Police want to question this man in connection to Georgia man's death investigation
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
4th annual ‘Boosie Bash’ returns, lineup released
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Wife of local man found dead in Baton Rouge requests another agency take the case
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Lafayette prosecutor awaits trial in hit-and-run boat crash
Lafayette, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy