John Cominsky: 'I want to be' in Detroit but the Lions DE will test free agency

In an interview with Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the defensive end reiterated that he wants to remain in Detroit.
“I think they want me there. I want to be there. We’ll see how it all works out,” Cominsky told Jackson, via Jackson’s Twitter.
Cominsky also told Jackson that he plans on signing, “after a few days. There’s a business side to this. Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don’t know.”
The Akron-area native notched four sacks and 30 tackles in 14 games in Detroit. He played most of the year with a thumb injury that required him to wear a club on the hand, too. His emergence as a versatile lineman helped key the rise of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston into the top two sack totals amongst rookies, and Cominsky’s run defense was quite impressive too.
Comments / 0