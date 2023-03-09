Digiorno Unveils Exclusive All-Onion Pizza for March Madness

On Behalf of DIGIORNO

PRNewswire/ — Let’s face it – college hoops can be a rollercoaster of emotions, with heartbreaking losses often leading to failed attempts at holding back tears. This year, DIGIORNO® is ready with the assist, creating the first-ever pizza that can also be used as an emotional crutch (or should we say, emotional crust). Throughout the tournament, fans can enter for a chance to win an exclusive DIGIORNO Cry Pie – an all-onion pizza made to mask your basketball heartbreak.

Handcrafted by the empathetic pizza-makers at DIGIORNO, Cry Pies feature the brand’s Classic Thin Crust, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy alfredo-style sauce. But of course, the piece de resistance is an abundance of onions – caramelized yellow onions, red onions and even green onions – for a delicious, tear-worthy taste that could make a grown fan cry.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Whether your favorite team misses a buzzer-beater or ends up on the wrong side of an upset, DIGIORNO is giving you permission to blame your tears on the Cry Pie. Starting now through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 3, fans can enter online at DiGiornoCryPie.com for a chance to win.

“We’re always looking to push culinary boundaries while still providing the same high-quality, fresh-baked experience people can expect from DIGIORNO,” said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. “We’ve all seen or experienced the heartbreak that comes with a tough loss during the college basketball championship. We hope our Cry Pies offer people a fun way to engage with the tournament and our brand, no matter who they’re cheering for!”

Building A Winning Watch Party

Who needs delivery when you can get slam dunk pizza right from your oven? Give your team the M-V-Pizza it deserves – with eight delicious crust types, you can always count on the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO for your basketball watch parties.

Hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It’s also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now. For more information, visit DiGiorno.com and follow @DiGiorno on Instagram and Facebook.