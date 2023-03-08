Church News: Nixon to speak at Aglow International Saturday

Aglow International

Wayne Nixon will be the speaker for the meeting of Aglow International at St. Phillips Chapel, on the corner of Church and Mcmorrine streets, today at 10 a.m.

First Christian

First Christian Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, today from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8. The church will also hold a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Albemarle Chorale

The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.

Graham to visit

Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.