Lil Keed’s Estate Puts Out Track List For Upcoming Posthumous Album

Approaching the one-year anniversary of Lil Keed’s death, his estate is ready to fulfill his plans with an upcoming album.

On Tuesday (March 7), Keed’s family used his Instagram account to announce the track list for his upcoming posthumous record, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. The LP will include a loaded feature roster, boasting verses from NAV, Young Thug twice, Cordae, Trippie Redd, Big Sean, and more.

Check out the full song list below.

On Jan. 30, Lil Keed’s mother, Tonnie “HoodMama” Woods-Reed, first announced the project, set to release on March 17. As a sequel to his breakout 2018 album, Keed Talk To ‘Em, this second rendition will serve as a bittersweet full-circle moment for the artist who passed at 24 years old.

“On May 13, 2022, I lost my son Raqhid Render—who many of you knew as the artist, Lil Keed. While this journey through different places of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music. Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album Keed Talk To ‘Em 2,” she wrote in a statement along with the album announcement. “As much as he was a great father, son, and friend—he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music.”

Two of the album’s pre-released singles are featured on the tracklist. “Long Way To Go,” the lead single, dropped on Feb. 3 and was his first solo posthumous release. The album’s second single, “Self Employed,” arrived simultaneously with the track list reveal on March 8. Placed ninth and 18th on the 20-song track list respectively, the two singles adequately prepped fans for the project’s arrival later this month.

Keed’s death and its aftermath have taken place in the midst of his former label YSL’s legal struggles, as their founder Young Thug still awaits his racketeering trial. But, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 should be a terrific bright spot in what has been a tumultuous year for the organization.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage