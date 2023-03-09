2023 Tennessee baseball: Vols' offensive leaders entering Morehead State series

No. 2 Tennessee (11-3) will host Morehead State (9-4), Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday’s series-opening game is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. First pitch for Saturday’s game No. 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.

All contests can be watched on SEC Network+.

The Vols enter the Morehead State series after suffering its first loss in 11 games.

Boston College defeated Tennessee, 7-6 in 10 innings, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tennessee’s third home weekend series of the 2023 season, Vols Wire looks at offensive statistical leaders. Tennessee’s offensive statistical leaders are listed below.

Batting average

Blake Burke .407

Christian Moore .349

Zane Denton .326

Jared Dickey .309

Griffin Merritt .308

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Hits

Blake Burke 22

Jared Dickey 17

Christian Moore 15

Zane Denton 14

Griffin Merritt 12

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Home runs

Blake Burke 7

Jared Dickey 4

Christian Moore 4

Griffin Merritt 3

Charlie Taylor 2

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

RBIs

Blake Burke 22

Christian Moore 14

Jared Dickey 13

Zane Denton 11

Griffin Merritt 9

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Runs

Christian Moore 19

Jared Dickey 18

Blake Burke 11

Griffin Merritt 9

Charlie Taylor 8

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)