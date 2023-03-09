Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Tennessee baseball: Vols' offensive leaders entering Morehead State series

By Dan Harralson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYnu4_0lDF8jQy00

No. 2 Tennessee (11-3) will host Morehead State (9-4), Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday’s series-opening game is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. First pitch for Saturday’s game No. 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.

All contests can be watched on SEC Network+.

The Vols enter the Morehead State series after suffering its first loss in 11 games.

Boston College defeated Tennessee, 7-6 in 10 innings, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tennessee’s third home weekend series of the 2023 season, Vols Wire looks at offensive statistical leaders. Tennessee’s offensive statistical leaders are listed below.

Batting average

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGoHz_0lDF8jQy00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  • Blake Burke .407
  • Christian Moore .349
  • Zane Denton .326
  • Jared Dickey .309
  • Griffin Merritt .308

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECMWg_0lDF8jQy00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  • Blake Burke 22
  • Jared Dickey 17
  • Christian Moore 15
  • Zane Denton 14
  • Griffin Merritt 12

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Home runs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCP13_0lDF8jQy00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  • Blake Burke 7
  • Jared Dickey 4
  • Christian Moore 4
  • Griffin Merritt 3
  • Charlie Taylor 2

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

RBIs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fqod_0lDF8jQy00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  • Blake Burke 22
  • Christian Moore 14
  • Jared Dickey 13
  • Zane Denton 11
  • Griffin Merritt 9

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Runs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lw7aU_0lDF8jQy00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
  • Christian Moore 19
  • Jared Dickey 18
  • Blake Burke 11
  • Griffin Merritt 9
  • Charlie Taylor 8

(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
BREAKING: Tennessee Learns First-Round Matchup
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
BREAKING: Tennessee Receives Its NCAA Tournament Draw
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Where Tennessee Stands In Final Bracketology Updates
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
Josh Heupel Shares Pre-Spring Thoughts on QB Nico Iamaleava
Knoxville, TN11 hours ago
Tennessee Selection Sunday Seed Prediction
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
What Seed Will Tennessee Basketball Get on Selection Sunday?
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Baseball Demolishes Morehead State in Series Opener
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Nick Saban wants rule change that appears to target Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
30th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993 in East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN11 hours ago
Dog Park & Beer Garden takes over North Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
38 animals removed from Knoxville home
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Alabama fugitive found at Knoxville Chick-fil-A
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Big shows coming to Knoxville
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
One dead, one hospitalized in house fire
Nashville, TN3 days ago
East Tennessee school districts ask to add Scarboro 85 into textbooks statewide
Oak Ridge, TN3 days ago
6 free things to do in East Tennessee March 10-12
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
East Tennessean to appear on upcoming American Idol episode
Dandridge, TN3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's Success: Putting Sneedville on the Map and Raising Questions for Country
Sneedville, TN4 days ago
East Tennessee woman hospitalized for 90 days after having baby
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Taco Bell introducing new item in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Three kidnapped children recovered in Campbell County, sheriff says
Shannon, MS4 days ago
Teen missing from Roane County, reward offered
Kingston, TN2 days ago
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Morristown, TN3 days ago
Weekend roadwork to shutdown part of I-640
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Shooting at Knoxville apartment complex leaves one dead
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Letter to the Editor: Why I am leaving the University of Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy