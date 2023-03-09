2023 Tennessee baseball: Vols' offensive leaders entering Morehead State series

No. 2 Tennessee (11-3) will host Morehead State (9-4), Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Friday’s series-opening game is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. First pitch for Saturday’s game No. 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.
All contests can be watched on SEC Network+.
The Vols enter the Morehead State series after suffering its first loss in 11 games.
Boston College defeated Tennessee, 7-6 in 10 innings, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.
Ahead of Tennessee’s third home weekend series of the 2023 season, Vols Wire looks at offensive statistical leaders. Tennessee’s offensive statistical leaders are listed below.
Batting average
- Blake Burke .407
- Christian Moore .349
- Zane Denton .326
- Jared Dickey .309
- Griffin Merritt .308
(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)
Hits
- Blake Burke 22
- Jared Dickey 17
- Christian Moore 15
- Zane Denton 14
- Griffin Merritt 12
(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)
Home runs
- Blake Burke 7
- Jared Dickey 4
- Christian Moore 4
- Griffin Merritt 3
- Charlie Taylor 2
(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)
RBIs
- Blake Burke 22
- Christian Moore 14
- Jared Dickey 13
- Zane Denton 11
- Griffin Merritt 9
(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)
Runs
- Christian Moore 19
- Jared Dickey 18
- Blake Burke 11
- Griffin Merritt 9
- Charlie Taylor 8
(Minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75 percent of games played)
