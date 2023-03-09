Group uses stolen truck, chain to break into ATM in Hickory
By WSOCTV.com News Staff, Dave Faherty,
3 days ago
The Hickory Police Department is looking for three people in connection with an ATM robbery on Thursday morning.
Police say the group used a stolen Ford F-350 truck with a logging chain to pull apart the ATM and steal the cash inside. The truck used was stolen hours earlier from a downtown Hickory parking lot; officers found the truck, still running, a few blocks away from the ATM.
