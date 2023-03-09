Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 'Growing possibility' Lonzo Ball undergoes third procedure on knee

By Michael Mulford,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztgBp_0lDE4wo000
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The news just never gets easier for Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there’s ‘growing possibility’ that Ball could undergo a third procedure on his right knee.

Wojnarowski reported that the third procedure will sideline Ball for an additional six months for recovery and rehab, which would jeopardize his ability to be ready for the beginning of the 2023-23 season.

Ball and the Bulls organization have been ‘perplexed’ on why his knee is failing to recover and continuing to feel pain and discomfort in the rehab process.

The Bulls point guard has yet to take the floor since undergoing surgery to repair a small tear in his left meniscus in late-January of last season, which was followed up with a second procedure in September in hopes to eliminate the pain.

If it wasn’t concerning already, the future of Ball in this league is beginning to become unknown.

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Fans wondering what Bubba Wallace did with Danica Patrick at end of interview
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Titans' Mike Vrabel releases statement on cutting Ben Jones
Nashville, TN2 days ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
Dewayne Dedmon reacts to making Sixers debut in win over Wizards
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Seahawks 'know where it’s going' with free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Four crystal balls cast in favor of Florida by 247Sports
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
CBS analysts Jay Wright and Seth Davis predict Texas to Final Four
Austin, TX3 hours ago
BREAKING: LSU women's basketball earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Letting Vander Esch, Wilson test FA market wise move for Cowboys
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket announced
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Sixers praise PJ Tucker for defense on Kristaps Porzingis in win over Wizards
Washington, DC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy