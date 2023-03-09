Ke Huy Quan and Echo Quan’s Relationship Timeline: From Their 1st Meeting to a Low-Key Marriage

Keeping their love to themselves. Ke Huy Quan and wife Echo Quan have preferred to stay tight-lipped about the secret to their decades-long relationship.

The couple met in Hong Kong while working on the 2004 film 2046 . After they started dating, Ke Huy and Echo moved to the U.S. and continued to collaborate on several projects together.

Over the years, Ke Huy has offered rare glimpses at his marriage to Echo. After rising to stardom as a child star in roles such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies , the actor eventually shifted his focus to work behind the camera.

Following his critically-acclaimed involvement in Everything Everywhere All At Once , Ke Huy praised his wife for supporting his return to acting. The Academy Award-nominated film's director duo, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert , also gushed about Echo's contribution to the project.

"Echo Quan (On Set Translator) was the secret soul of our film set. So many people have told us how much it meant to them to hear the family speaking in multiple languages (Cantonese, Mandarin, Chinglish, and English), and we couldn't have pulled it off without her," they tweeted in May 2020.

Meanwhile, Ke Huy has often discussed the surprise he felt over his career's trajectory taken since his return on screen.

"I’m overwhelmed with emotions as EEAAO opens this weekend. I was incredibly nervous not knowing how audiences will react to my return. It has been more than 20 years since the last time I was up on the big screen. I’m still processing how this moment came to be," he captioned a March 2022 Instagram post. "I have lots of questions with very few answers. Reading and hearing all the positive comments from you has brought tears to my eyes again and again and again."

The former stunt coordinator continued: "There are no words to describe how I am feeling now. I will spare you all the cringe and just say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for your love and warm embrace. And lastly, THANK YOU Daniels for gifting me this special moment. You took what was once merely a distant dream and turned it into a reality. I am forever grateful."

Ke Huy has scored awards including a SAG award, a Golden Globe trophy, a Critics' Choice ​Movie award and many more for his portrayal of Waymond in the comedy-drama film. Echo has been by her husband's side amid the professional milestones.

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

Scroll down to relive Ke Huy and Echo's low-key romance: