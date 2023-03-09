New Bedford
Change location
See more from this location?
New Bedford, MA
newbedford-ma.gov
City Announces $3 Million in Investments to Reduce Homelessness and Address Affordable Housing and Housing Instability through HOME-ARP Plan
3 days ago
3 days ago
New Bedford, Massachusetts – Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced the city has allocated over three million dollars of HOME-American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) funding to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0