City Announces $3 Million in Investments to Reduce Homelessness and Address Affordable Housing and Housing Instability through HOME-ARP Plan

3 days ago
New Bedford, Massachusetts – Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced the city has allocated over three million dollars of HOME-American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) funding to...
