KCBY

Man who allegedly left dead fish at Goonies House and stole boat, capsized it is indicted By Jeffrey Kirsch, KATU Staff, 3 days ago

By Jeffrey Kirsch, KATU Staff, 3 days ago

ASTORIA, Ore. — The strange criminal case against Jericho Labonte is moving forward following an indictment on Wednesday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Goonies, a dead ...