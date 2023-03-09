Open in App
Bordentown, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown School District Invites Families to Take Part in Stakeholder Meeting

By Kristin Antonello,

3 days ago

BORDENTOWN, NJ — The Bordentown Regional School District (BRSD) will be hosting an upcoming meeting on the District's Strategic Planning process for the next five years and is inviting all Bordentown families to participate.

The Strategic Planning Community Stakeholder meeting will take place virtually and will be held on Monday, March 13 from 6PM to 7PM.

Hosted by BRSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Trudy Atkins as well as Jesse Adams and Theresa Lewis of the New Jersey School Boards Association, the meeting will feature an overview and update of the BRSD's Strategic Planning Process, which began in February with a call for volunteers to serve on the District Planning Committee.

The District Planning Committee, which is led by Board of Education member Katherine Clark, who also serves as the Committee's Board of Education (BOE) liaison, along with BOE President Michael James and BOE member Eileen Francisco-Cabus, has met throughout the last two weeks with over 50 parents, staff, administrators and other BOE members and has worked to identify current District strengths and areas in which the BRSD can improve.

The BRSD is currently working with the New Jersey School Board Association to review the District's strengths as well as areas where improvements can be made to the school community. "These Strategic Working Groups are looking forward towards the future as visionaries to set targets for where the District will be in 2028," said the BRSD in a statement. "Along with their forward-thinking, the Strategic Planning Working Groups are also considering their hopes for the future of our students — the skills, mind-set and qualities that a Bordentown Regional graduate should acquire during their time in primary and secondary schooling."

Following Monday night's virtual meeting, the Committee's and Strategic Working Groups' ideas, along with "a vision for Bordentown Regional School District in 2028 and the attributes that a BRSD graduate should possess" will be developed into a survey that will be sent out to District families, which will ask families to rank the various items in order of importance, according to Dr. Atkins. Families' input from the survey will be used by the Working Groups to formulate the BRSD's goals and objectives for the next five years. The survey must be completed by March 31.

The goals and objectives will be presented to the Board of Education for adoption by July 2023.

Monday night's virtual meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams. To join the meeting, CLICK HERE.

For more information about the Bordentown Regional School District, visit https://www.bordentown.k12.nj.us/.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJosB_0lDDjtEc00

Comments / 0
