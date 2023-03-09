Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Stefanski: Needing good run game in order to throw a 'fallacy'

By Cory Kinnan,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlBHG_0lDDgzi100

Kevin Stefanski, the head coach and continued play-caller of the Cleveland Browns, went on Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast and was grilled for about 20 minutes’ worth of questions. One question they asked him revolved around his philosophy of “establishing the run.” And Stefanski jumped in quickly to debunk the need for a strong run game in order to throw, calling it a “fallacy.”

And he’s right.

During his four seasons as a play-caller (one season in Minnesota, three seasons with the Browns), Stefanski has fallen below 10th in dropback Expected Points Added just one time. He finished fifth in 2019 with the Vikings, seventh in 2020, 21st in 2021, and was 10th through the first 11 games of 2022 with journeyman Jacoby Brissett under center.

There is no evidence to support that a team needs a strong run game to get the play-action working or to throw the football successfully.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Cut Another Key Starter On Friday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Have Released Longtime Star
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Purple Rumor Mill: The Purge, Thielen’s Next Team in 2023, Vikings + Odell Beckham
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vikings Shockingly Waive Another Player
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL fans wondered why the Panthers didn’t just trade for Lamar Jackson instead of the No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Where Might Adam Thielen Go? 5 Possibilities.
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Should The Pittsburgh Steelers Bring in Their “Dream Signing" For 2023?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Nine players the Bears may draft with the No. 9 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The post-Scouting Combine edition
Seattle, WA2 days ago
NFL rumors: Why Bears traded No. 1 pick before free agency revealed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Ravens named as fit for star Eagles CB by The Draft Network
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks to host massive OT Dawand Jones for top 30 visit
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
National reaction: Bears come out on top in blockbuster trade with Panthers
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy