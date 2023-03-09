Minneapolis
Change location
See more from this location?
Minneapolis, MN
Columbia University
“The butterfly and the piranha: Understanding the generalizability and reproducibility crisis from statistical and political perspectives” (my talk at the University of Minnesota political science department on Monday)
By Andrew,3 days ago
By Andrew,3 days ago
The talk is Mon 13 Mar, 11:30am Minnesota time, and it will be remote:. The butterfly and the piranha: Understanding the generalizability and reproducibility crisis...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0