Minneapolis, MN
Columbia University

“The butterfly and the piranha: Understanding the generalizability and reproducibility crisis from statistical and political perspectives” (my talk at the University of Minnesota political science department on Monday)

By Andrew,

3 days ago
The talk is Mon 13 Mar, 11:30am Minnesota time, and it will be remote:. The butterfly and the piranha: Understanding the generalizability and reproducibility crisis...
