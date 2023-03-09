Jon Jones reveals he’ll undergo ANOTHER dramatic body transformation for next UFC fight against Miocic after insane bulk

JON JONES plans to undergo ANOTHER dramatic body transformation for his second outing at heavyweight.

The former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion bulked up to a whopping 267lbs in preparation for his long-awaited heavyweight debut last weekend at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones made his long-awaited heavyweight debut last weekend at UFC 285 Credit: GETTY

Jones bulked up to a whopping 248lbs for his long-awaited heavyweight bout Credit: REX

The P4P king plans to undergo another transformation for his second heavyweight outing Credit: INSTAGRAM@JONNYBONES

A beefy Jones tipped the scales at 248lbs for his clash with Ciryl Gane but plans to be leaner in his next fight.

During an impromptu Twitter Q&A, the pound-for-pound king revealed: "I learned so much in this first heavyweight fight.

"I’ll come back at the same exact weight but much leaner."

SunSport revealed Jones, 35, consumed a whopping 4500 calories on training days to build his new heavyweight frame.

And his insane caloric intake led to him putting up some incredible numbers in the gym.

He told SunSport during the UFC 285 media day: "I ended up in training camp bench pressing 315lbs (143kg) for five [reps].

"Deadlifts was about 640lbs and my squat was about 500lbs, maybe 520lbs, somewhere around there.

"Towards the end, I wasn't going for big numbers.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023

"I was just going for explosiveness and muscular endurance. But I've got pretty strong over the last three years."

Jones returned from a three-year hiatus to claim the heavyweight title with a two-minute submission of Frenchman Gane.

Former 265lb king Stipe Miocic will be next for Jones, with July 8 currently the working date for the showdown.

Jones called out the part-time firefighter moments after submitting Gane.

In his post-fight interview, he said: “Stipe Miocic, I hope you’ve been training my guy.

"You're the greatest heavyweight of all time, and that's what I want. I want you, real bad."