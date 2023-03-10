Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Memphian

Nylon Net developer seeks PILOT extension

By Rob Moore,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ta02X_0lDC2ByZ00

The developer transforming the former Nylon Net building at 7 Vance Ave. into multifamily housing, known as The Oliver, wants to expand the project to include a second phase with 63 additional units.

Carlisle LLC, doing business as 7V Devco LLC, is seeking an extension of its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) incentive to include a second phase with an additional adjacent parcel at 339 S. Front St., which the development group has already bought.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), will consider the request on Tuesday, March 14.

“The end result strives to be a blend of the historic roots of the area with modern detailing that accommodates today’s uses, needs and regulations,” the development team wrote in its application.

The project, which was initially imagined as part of Carlisle’s Phase V of its One Beale investment, is designed to enhance the vitality and walkability of the block, “which contributes to restoring the legacy of Downtown Memphis,” the application states.

The first phase of development, already under construction, will include 210 multifamily residential units and a 262-car parking garage.

The building itself, which is 116 years old, will include a combination of two levels of parking with resident amenities along Vance Avenue.

The CCRFC approved a 19.5-year PILOT for this phase of development in 2021. At the time of approval, The Oliver had an estimated total development budget of $52.2 million. Now, due to material cost increases, the estimate for the total development is roughly $65.2 million.

The second phase, which will be built at 339 S. Front St., will include 63 multifamily units on five levels of wood frame construction over two levels of concrete podium parking providing parking for 64 cars.

The estimated development budget for the second phase is $21.9 million.

“Located at 7 Vance Ave. and 339 S Front St., the project builds upon the recent momentum created by the neighboring One Beale development one block north,” Carlisle’ application states. “A part of the Memphis skyline since the early 1900s, the former Oliver Finnie factory — or more recently known as the Nylon Net building — is long overdue for its own transformation.”

Built in 1920, the three-story masonry and timber building at 339 S Front St. served as an industrial warehouse and shop space through the early 1980s.

After sitting vacant, the building eventually fell into a state of disrepair.

“As a result, the building was neglected by its owners and continued to deteriorate both cosmetically and structurally,” the application reads.

Carlisle intends to ask the CCDC for assistance in removing environmental blight and providing site and street improvements to Vance, Front, Wagner and Talbot to improve the neighborhood’s walkability, pedestrian safety and overall aesthetic.

According to the developers’ application, “in a 21st century Downtown, the subject properties have retained their strategic geographic location but lost their core purpose.”

A report from the DMC indicates its staff is in support of the request to extend the PILOT terms. No change to the approved and active PILOT length is being requested.

“The proposed change will simply yield a larger project with more apartment units and greater positive impact,” the DMC staff report states.

“Moreover, new infill development at this vacant site will fill a substantial gap in commercial activity along Vance Avenue, an important connector with the potential to link the riverfront park system to the South City neighborhood.”

Construction for the first phase of The Oliver started in September 2021. Contingent on amended PILOT approval, the second phase is expected to begin construction in July.

The first phase of construction is projected to be complete in October 2024 with the second phase completed in January 2025.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Thieves leave Frayser store with baskets full of groceries
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One shot at business near Memphis airport
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Wreck on I-240 and Airways, traffic diverted
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MPD: Burglars take pricey appliances from Chickasaw Gardens home
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland releases scathing letter on 'revolving door' justice system
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Memphis police looking for 4 shoplifters possibly connected to Ulta thefts
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis lawyers get cases involving SCORPION Unit dismissed or reduced plea offers
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Cordova restaurant manager robbed at gunpoint
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead in Frayser apartment shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on N Hollywood Street
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man dead following shooting in Memphis, police say
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
South Memphis neighbors say fentanyl overdoses have become a tragic problem
Memphis, TN6 days ago
Man charged in 3 deaths in apartment complex shooting
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
4 teens arrested in carjacking, police chase
Millington, TN18 hours ago
Police search for persons of interest in South Memphis store shooting that left minor dead, 1 injured
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Woman beats boyfriend in the head with hammer
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
One dead, one injured in Raleigh shooting
Memphis, TN5 days ago
MPD: Suspect wanted after aggravated assault at apartment complex
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Clothing store targeted in Southland Mall smash and grab
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Man shot, killed at Northeast Memphis apartments identified
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Two arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Memphis, TN7 days ago
3 charged after stolen rifle found in car
Memphis, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy