Nylon Net developer seeks PILOT extension

The developer transforming the former Nylon Net building at 7 Vance Ave. into multifamily housing, known as The Oliver, wants to expand the project to include a second phase with 63 additional units.

Carlisle LLC, doing business as 7V Devco LLC, is seeking an extension of its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) incentive to include a second phase with an additional adjacent parcel at 339 S. Front St., which the development group has already bought.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), will consider the request on Tuesday, March 14.

“The end result strives to be a blend of the historic roots of the area with modern detailing that accommodates today’s uses, needs and regulations,” the development team wrote in its application.

The project, which was initially imagined as part of Carlisle’s Phase V of its One Beale investment, is designed to enhance the vitality and walkability of the block, “which contributes to restoring the legacy of Downtown Memphis,” the application states.

The first phase of development, already under construction, will include 210 multifamily residential units and a 262-car parking garage.

The building itself, which is 116 years old, will include a combination of two levels of parking with resident amenities along Vance Avenue.

The CCRFC approved a 19.5-year PILOT for this phase of development in 2021. At the time of approval, The Oliver had an estimated total development budget of $52.2 million. Now, due to material cost increases, the estimate for the total development is roughly $65.2 million.

The second phase, which will be built at 339 S. Front St., will include 63 multifamily units on five levels of wood frame construction over two levels of concrete podium parking providing parking for 64 cars.

The estimated development budget for the second phase is $21.9 million.

“Located at 7 Vance Ave. and 339 S Front St., the project builds upon the recent momentum created by the neighboring One Beale development one block north,” Carlisle’ application states. “A part of the Memphis skyline since the early 1900s, the former Oliver Finnie factory — or more recently known as the Nylon Net building — is long overdue for its own transformation.”

Built in 1920, the three-story masonry and timber building at 339 S Front St. served as an industrial warehouse and shop space through the early 1980s.

After sitting vacant, the building eventually fell into a state of disrepair.

“As a result, the building was neglected by its owners and continued to deteriorate both cosmetically and structurally,” the application reads.

Carlisle intends to ask the CCDC for assistance in removing environmental blight and providing site and street improvements to Vance, Front, Wagner and Talbot to improve the neighborhood’s walkability, pedestrian safety and overall aesthetic.

According to the developers’ application, “in a 21st century Downtown, the subject properties have retained their strategic geographic location but lost their core purpose.”

A report from the DMC indicates its staff is in support of the request to extend the PILOT terms. No change to the approved and active PILOT length is being requested.

“The proposed change will simply yield a larger project with more apartment units and greater positive impact,” the DMC staff report states.

“Moreover, new infill development at this vacant site will fill a substantial gap in commercial activity along Vance Avenue, an important connector with the potential to link the riverfront park system to the South City neighborhood.”

Construction for the first phase of The Oliver started in September 2021. Contingent on amended PILOT approval, the second phase is expected to begin construction in July.

The first phase of construction is projected to be complete in October 2024 with the second phase completed in January 2025.