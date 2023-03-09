Open in App
Conyers, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI: Teen suspect shot by Rockdale deputy after reaching for gun near I-20

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

6 days ago

A Rockdale County deputy shot a teenager who reached for a gun Thursday morning following a chase that ended near I-20 in DeKalb County, according to officials.

Tevin Bass, 19, of Conyers, had been wanted since he fled from deputies and tried to run one of them off the road two days earlier, the Rockdale sheriff’s office said. On Thursday, Bass was involved in another pursuit with the sheriff’s office after a warrant was obtained for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the GBI said in a statement Friday.

The second chase started in Rockdale around 9:30 a.m. and continued on I-20 westbound into DeKalb. Bass exited the interstate at Wesley Chapel Road before getting back on the eastbound side, where his vehicle became disabled and stopped on the right shoulder, the GBI said.

He then jumped out of his vehicle, crossed over the median and ran into the woodline near the westbound side of the interstate, the GBI said.

“Bass was followed by deputies, who gave Bass commands in their attempt to take him into custody,” the GBI said. “Bass reached for a gun and a deputy shot (him).”

The teenager was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody. No deputies were injured.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

The shooting shut down all three westbound lanes and slowed traffic on the eastbound side. The westbound lanes reopened at 11:45 a.m.

Thursday’s incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, and the third this week.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Comments / 0
