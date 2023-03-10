Over 10 Burglary, Stolen Vehicle Suspects Caught Throughout Westchester In Span Of Week

Nearly a dozen vehicles that were either stolen or associated with other felonies were caught traveling throughout Westchester in the span of a week, police said.

The vehicles and their associated suspects were all caught between Monday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, March 5, according to the Westchester County Police Department, which used its Real Time Crime intelligence center to coordinate responses from multiple law enforcement agencies in the county to catch the vehicles.

The following incidents occurred during the week:

Monday, Feb. 27:

Police in Mount Vernon were notified of a stolen Kia from New York City at the intersection of South 5th Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road, which was later spotted at South 2nd Avenue and East 3rd Street. Mount Vernon Police stopped the Kia at Union Avenue and East 3rd Street and took three minors and an adult into custody.

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Around 4:20 p.m., police in Yonkers were notified of a black Honda that the New York City Police Department wanted for its association with a shots-fired incident, and were also told that the suspect may be armed with a gun. Yonkers officers then stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue and Walnut Street and took the suspect into custody.

Around 8 p.m., Westchester County Police officers identified a stolen grey 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Scarsdale on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound at Mamaroneck Road. Officers then stopped the vehicle on the Cross County Parkway and arrested three occupants.

Wednesday, March 1:

A stolen car from the Bronx was found in Mount Vernon at Vista Place. Mount Vernon Police then saw the car parking at 9th Avenue and 1st Street and arrested the occupant, also recovering a firearm as well.

Around 2:27 a.m., a stolen black 2016 Nissan Altima was spotted in Yonkers on McLean Avenue. It was then stopped by Yonkers Police, who took the suspect into custody and had the vehicle towed away.

Saturday, March 4:

Around 10:20 a.m., a stolen 2005 Honda Civic sedan from Yonkers was spotted in Mount Vernon on Fleetwood Avenue southbound at Broad Street. Mount Vernon police then located the car and took the driver into custody.

Around 8:30 a.m., a black 2020 Alfa Romeo sedan wanted in a Yonkers burglary investigation was found heading into New Rochelle. New Rochelle Police then stopped the vehicle and arrested two suspects.

Sunday, March 5:

Around 7:30 p.m., a 2017 white Winnebago camper wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Jersey City, New Jersey on Friday, March 3 was spotted in Yonkers on Executive Boulevard westbound. Yonkers Police then stopped the camper and arrested its occupants while the Jersey City PD brought a heavy tow truck to bring the vehicle back to New Jersey. The investigation into the assault is still ongoing.

Around 1:34 p.m., a vehicle wanted in connection with a burglary in Yonkers was found driving in Yorktown by officers, who then stopped the car and arrested the driver. Yonkers Police then took custody of the driver and impounded the car.

Westchester County Police said that the arrests were possible because of cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the county.

"Every police department in Westchester County and several beyond our borders contribute personnel on a rotating basis. Every agency helps each other to find suspects and close cases," the department said in a social media post.