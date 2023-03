ajmc.com

Dr Ajai Chari: Patients in High-risk Subgroups Benefited From Daratumumab Plus Triplet By Mary Caffrey, 3 days ago

By Mary Caffrey, 3 days ago

Ajai Chari, MD, professor of medicine and director of clinical research in the Multiple Myeloma Program at Mount Sinai in New York, discusses a post-hoc ...