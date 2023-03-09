Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the Bears' 2023 starting defense ahead of free agency

By Alyssa Barbieri,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40su4q_0lDB7FOp00

With free agency just around the corner, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty work to do to rebuild this roster. That includes plenty of work along the trenches.

When looking at these projections on defense, it’s clear that Poles has plenty of work to do in free agency to shore up several positions. That starts with the entire defensive line, where there are needs at edge rusher and along the interior. Linebacker and cornerback are other positions that need to be addressed heading into free agency.

Ahead of free agency, we’re doing our best to predict what the Bears offense could look like heading into the 2023 season, including some potential free-agent moves.

DT Dre'Mont Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLGbZ_0lDB7FOp00
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Bears need to find a dominant three-technique to power this defense, and Dre’Mont Jones certainly fits the bill. He was a disruptive force for the Broncos last season — particularly making things difficult on quarterbacks — and his interior pass rush will do wonders for this defense.

DT Justin Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qCH2_0lDB7FOp00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jones was the only defensive lineman worth bringing back on the league’s worst defensive line last season. Jones has one year left on his deal, and he could serve as a nice stopgap alongside three-technique Dre’Mont Jones.

DE Arden Key

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4DLa_0lDB7FOp00
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

The Bears need help at edge rusher, and Arden Key would make a solid addition to the defensive line. Key has a 14.6% pressure rate over the last two years, which ranks 17th among edge rushers. He would be a sneaky good addition for Chicago’s defense.

DE Trevis Gipson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWSes_0lDB7FOp00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

This spot is likely to be filled by an incoming rookie or another veteran addition in free agency. But for now, Trevis Gipson gets to serve as the placeholder. While Gipson showed promise in 2021 — with a career-high 7 sacks — he struggled without a dominant edge rusher opposite him.

LB Bobby Okereke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieoEs_0lDB7FOp00
USA Today Sports

Not only does Bobby Okereke have experience in Matt Eberflus’ defense, but he’s someone who has played both WILL and MIKE linebacker. This free agency fit just makes too much sense. In this scenario, Okereke serves as the WILL linebacker, which is one of the most important positions in this defense.

LB Jack Sanborn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3nqs_0lDB7FOp00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jack Sanborn showed enough in his rookie season to warrant a look as the starting MIKE linebacker. Sanborn had impressive instincts and was a solid tackler in limited action. With the Bears finding their WILL in Okereke, it allows Sanborn to return to the middle and quarterback the defense.

LB Matt Adams or Joe Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b99DF_0lDB7FOp00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The SAM linebacker doesn’t see the field that much, so it would make sense to bring back a key veteran like Matt Adams or Joe Thomas on a one-year deal as a stopgap at linebacker. Not only do Adams and Thomas have an understanding of this defense, but they’ve shown that they can step in when called upon at different positions

CB Jaylon Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVown_0lDB7FOp00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson in entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s in line for an extension. Johnson has been the Bears’ CB1 for the last couple of seasons, where he’s been able to hang with some of the NFL’s best receivers. Johnson will be looking to prove himself in a contract year.

CB Jamel Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtyBX_0lDB7FOp00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kindle Vildor isn’t a viable starting option for the Bears on the outside, and Poles talked about prioritizing premium positions, including cornerback. So, in this scenario, the Bears land a prized gem in Jamel Dean to pair with Johnson on the outside, giving Chicago quite a punch in the secondary.

NCB Kyler Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xN5hp_0lDB7FOp00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Gordon played both outside and in the slot last year, which is difficult for anyone yet alone a rookie. Chicago needs to find a position for Gordon and have him stick there. That could very well be at nickel cornerback, which is one of the most important positions in this defense.

FS Eddie Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSDJS_0lDB7FOp00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Jackson is coming off a bounce back year in 2022, where he notched a team-high four interceptions before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Jackson, who carries a $17.09 million cap hit, will be back at free safety, where he’ll be looking to be the ballhawk he was last year.

SS Jaquan Brisker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPlvc_0lDB7FOp00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker was Poles’ best draft pick last season, and his pairing with Jackson was a dream for the Bears. Brisker is the physical, hard-hitting box safety that complements Jackson. Now, the two will be back manning the strongest position group so far this offseason.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Super Bowl winning wide receiver teases joining Chicago Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bears Land Super Bowl Champ & More Big Names In 2023 Free Agency Frenzy
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Here are Bears' 10 draft selections after blockbuster trade of No. 1 overall pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Seahawks Winners in Blockbuster Trade Between Bears and Panthers
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bears acquire wide receiver D.J. Moore in trade involving 2023 first overall pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Excited Justin Fields pumped up after Bears acquire D.J. Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Why did the Chicago Bears trade the No. 1 pick now?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Nine players the Bears may draft with the No. 9 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
8 things to know about new Bears WR DJ Moore
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
2023 NFL mock draft: Round 1 outlook after Bears, Panthers trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Every first-round pick after Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for big haul
Chicago, IL2 days ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
Justin Fields is being surrounded with the weapons to succeed as 2023 Chicago Bears QB
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cardinals Clear Winners After Bears Trade First Overall Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Predicting the fates of Bears free agents in 2023
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Seahawks 2023 NFL mock draft: The post-Scouting Combine edition
Seattle, WA2 days ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Celtics among teams angry at Bulls for Goran Dragic release
Boston, MA2 days ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Breaking: Bears Reportedly Trading No. 1 Overall Draft Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
NFL draft expert: There's a 'little buzz' about Panthers having interest in Anthony Richardson
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Surveying the prospect fits for the Bears at the No. 9 selection
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bears want to re-sign RB David Montgomery, will test free agency
Chicago, IL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy