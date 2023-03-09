Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration’ Ends to Make Way for New Nighttime Spectacular

By Shannen Michaelsen,

3 days ago
“Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration” has officially ended its run at Universal Studios Florida to make way for a new nighttime spectacular. “Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration”...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orlando, FL newsLocal Orlando, FL
Disney Thrill Ride Shut Down After Disgusting Incident
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Walking No Longer an Option For Guests at Disney World Resort
Orlando, FL26 days ago
Disney World Attraction Canceled By Disney, Now Missing From Park
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Aerial Photos Show Ghostly Universal Park as Crowds Plummet
Orlando, FL8 days ago
Beloved Universal Orlando Attraction the Next to Go
Orlando, FL10 days ago
One Guest Shuts Down Disney World Resort For Personal Use
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Universal Studios Permanently Shuts Down Attraction After 5 Years
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Orlando Theme Park Begins Demolishing Controversial Attraction
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Theme Park Ordered to Close Immediately After Outbreak
Orlando, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy