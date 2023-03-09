Open in App
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

General Motors offers buyouts to most U.S. salaried employees

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSrFs_0lDAorMc00

General Motors announced Thursday it will offer buyouts to a majority of its U.S. salaried workforce in an effort to save $2 billion by the end of next year.

According to the automaker, the buyouts will be offered to any U.S. salaried employee with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service.

GM said the "voluntary separation program" is part of efforts to "accelerate fixed cost reductions."

Other efforts the automaker said it is taking is reducing vehicle complexity and expanding shared subsystems between normal engine vehicles and EV programs, decreasing discretionary spending, the buyouts and more.

According to the automaker, employees interested in taking the buyouts must sign up by March 24 and depart by June 30, 2023. They are offering one month of pay for every year of service, up to 12 months of pay, a pro-rated GM performance bonus, and more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Backhoe operator injured after hitting gas line while demolishing home
New Castle, PA5 days ago
SEE IT: East Palestine resident posts photos of residue on walls, says house 'reeks' of chemical smells
East Palestine, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy