Detroit, MI
CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Alert Day: Widespread snow moving through Metro Detroit area

By Kylee Miller,

5 days ago

NEXT Weather Forecast March 10, 2023 (Today) 03:11

(CBS DETROIT) - Widespread snow has taken over the morning commute. The snow has reduced visibility, so go slow traveling anywhere. This slushy snow is continuing to pile up primarily on grassy surfaces.

Winter Weather Advisories will last until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

This morning through lunch-time, the snowfall will still be widespread and it will turn windy, with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour. That will hold low visibilities and move some snow around, creating tricky travel. Isolated power outages may also happen with the wind and snow. Around 2PM the system will start moving out. Drying out our western counties first, then tapering off across eastern sections of our viewing area. By the evening, the snow will be scattered and it will be all about the clean-up. However, after the system departs, lake-effect snow will be possible for our lakeshore areas and the thumb. Overall, system snow totals should check in between 3 and 6 inches. Locally higher when you add in Lake-Enhanced snow.

The NEXT Weather Tracker has been out monitoring all conditions across the region. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

