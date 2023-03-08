Townley Presbyterian Church to Hold Spring Rummage Sale

UNION, NJ - It’s that time of year again! Townley Presbyterian Church will be hosting its Spring rummage sale Friday and Saturday, April 28 an 29.

Available merchandise includes clothing, toys, books, household goods, and more. A portion of the proceeds supports local charities. Townley Presbyterian Church also accepts donations, which can be dropped off from Monday to Thursday, April 24-27. All donations are tax-deductible. TVs, computer parts, and large furniture will not be accepted.

Townley Presbyterian Church is located at 829 Salem Road. The rummage sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.







