Open in App
Union, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Townley Presbyterian Church to Hold Spring Rummage Sale

By TAPinto Union,

5 days ago

UNION, NJ - It’s that time of year again!  Townley Presbyterian Church will be hosting its Spring rummage sale Friday and Saturday, April 28 an 29.

Available merchandise includes clothing, toys, books, household goods, and more.  A portion of the proceeds supports local charities.  Townley Presbyterian Church also accepts donations, which can be dropped off from Monday to Thursday, April 24-27.  All donations are tax-deductible.  TVs, computer parts, and large furniture will not be accepted.

Townley Presbyterian Church is located at 829 Salem Road.  The rummage sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fb6Bk_0lDAKfIg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYFJv_0lDAKfIg00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
22nd Annual Bonsal Preserve Cleanup in Montclair, Mar. 26
Montclair, NJ7 hours ago
Save the Dates: St. George Church Summer Festival 2023 Returns in June
Little Falls, NJ21 hours ago
Looking for Some Fun, East Brunswick? April 15 is the Day for You
East Brunswick, NJ9 hours ago
BRHS Art Club's EMPTY BOWLS Fundraiser to Benefit St. Mary's Food Pantry, TASK
Bordentown, NJ7 hours ago
Somerville St. Patrick Parade Celebrates Central Jersey Irish Heritage
Somerville, NJ19 hours ago
Hawthorne Historical Society to Kick-Off 125th Anniversary Celebration
Hawthorne, NJ1 hour ago
Hackensack Middle School Hosts Family Game Night
Hackensack, NJ4 hours ago
The Gallery Space in Rahway will Host Opening Reception Mar. 19 for Latest Exhibition
Rahway, NJ3 hours ago
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Us – This Friday, March 17th from 8:00am until?
Maplewood, NJ21 hours ago
Jernick's Specialties Introduces Delivery for Nutley Residents
Nutley, NJ23 hours ago
Morristown National Historical Park Announces Spring Hours
Morristown, NJ9 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 13
Kenilworth, NJ8 hours ago
Cranford Pool Registration Opens Monday
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Morristown Opens Parking Garages Ahead of March Storm
Morristown, NJ4 hours ago
Livingston's Old Force Homestead to Open for Last Time Ahead of Restoration Work
Livingston, NJ2 days ago
Forget One Night in Bangkok, Chess Was Played All Day at Nutley Science Fair
Nutley, NJ20 hours ago
Colts Neck Celebrates Women's History Month at Township Meeting, Honors Volunteers.
Colts Neck, NJ17 hours ago
Phillipsburg Rotary Announces Three Honorees for 2023
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Nutley Jaycees Announce Honorees for 51st Distinguished Service Awards
Nutley, NJ4 hours ago
Montville Muslim Residents Request Board of Education Make Eid a School Holiday
Montville, NJ1 day ago
The Week Ahead in Franklin/Somerset: March 13 to March 16
Franklin, NJ19 hours ago
‘Gobblers,’ ‘Godfaddas’ to Go: Millburn Deli Opens Westfield Outpost
Westfield, NJ3 hours ago
Where in Wayne Contest Winner Announcement - March 2023
Wayne, NJ9 hours ago
Rahway Educator Pens Autobiography; Will Sign Copies Apr. 22
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
The Wayne History Challenge! for March 2023
Wayne, NJ4 hours ago
Hundreds Attend Prayer Service for Victims of Roxbury Murder-Suicide
Roxbury Township, NJ19 hours ago
Phillipsburg UEZ and Town Council Approve 2023 Projects
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Hosts Earthquake Relief Drive for Syria and Turkey
Little Falls, NJ8 hours ago
East Brunswick: Logos Vision is Looking Good and Seeing Well on Route 18
East Brunswick, NJ5 hours ago
Some Students to Count On: East Brunswick's Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society
East Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy